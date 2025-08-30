Vest notched the save Friday against the Royals, allowing one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Tigers continue to deploy a committee approach at closer, with Vest working the ninth inning and Kyle Finnegan handling the eighth frame Friday. Although his usage could be frustrating at times, Vest remains worth holding onto for rosters in need of saves in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. The right-hander has a 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB while converting 20 of his 26 save chances over 58.2 innings.