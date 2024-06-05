McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a triple and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

McKinstry launched his first home run of the season in the second inning, then followed with his second triple of the year in the fourth. While Javier Baez is still the team's primary option at shortstop, McKinstry has managed to carve out a sizeable role amid Baez's struggles at the plate. McKinstry is probably best suited as a utility player, however, so he likely will continue to move around the field rather than replace Baez altogether.