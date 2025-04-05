McKinstry is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
McKinstry will get a chance to catch his breath after going 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored in Friday's series opener. Andy Ibanez will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth.
