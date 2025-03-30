McKinstry went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

McKinstry paced Detroit's offense from the leadoff spot, collecting a third of the team's hits and runs. The 30-year-old has seen action in all three of the Tigers' games so far, with starts in the last two. McKinstry doesn't figure to play much when southpaws are on the hill, though he appears to have a regular lineup spot secured against righties, and he can play a number of defensive positions when he's in there.