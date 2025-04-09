McKinstry went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

McKinstry plated the game's first run on a sacrifice fly in the second. He then took part in a three-homer fourth inning for the Tigers with a solo blast to right center field for his first long ball of the year. McKinstry has had a fast start at the dish so far. He's hit safely in his last six games and owns a .355 average and .447 on-base percentage for the year.