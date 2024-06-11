Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that McKinstry and Ryan Kreidler will share shortstop while Javier Baez (back) is out, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch said it won't be a strict platoon between the two players but will be close to that. As the left-handed bat, McKinstry will be in line to receive the bulk of the reps at the position, although Kreidler is starting there Tuesday versus Nationals lefty Mitchell Parker. Hinch noted that Andy Ibanez could see a handful of innings at shortstop, as well.