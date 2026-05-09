Twins' Austin Martin: Riding pine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Martin has tallied 10 hits over the course of his six-game hitting streak, but the Twins will keep him on the bench to begin Saturday's matchup. His absence will allow Matt Wallner to start in right field while batting eighth.
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