Ober (9-5) earned the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

The Twins right-hander looked like he was in line for a rough outing, as he yielded three hits in the first inning, including a 424-foot, two-run blast to Bryce Harper. However, Ober recovered wonderfully, allowing just two additional baserunners after the first to secure his 10th quality start of the season. With this performance, the 29-year-old lowered his season ERA to 4.04 across 107 innings. Ober is currently scheduled to face the Tigers in Detroit for his next start this weekend.