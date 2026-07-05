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Twins' Byron Buxton: Aggravates hip injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Buxton was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees due to a re-aggravation of his right hip impingement, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The center fielder was caught stealing after singling in the first inning of Sunday's contest -- which ended a streak of 37 straight successful steal attempts going back to 2024 -- before being lifted from the contest. Buxton rejoined the lineup Saturday after sitting out four contests due to the hip impingement, and it's unclear if the aggravation is more severe than the initial injury. He'll have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery and should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener versus Cleveland.

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