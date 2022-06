Buxton went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Buxton had a hand in all three of Minnesota's runs in the victory, swatting a two-run homer to right field in the first inning and scoring the decisive run in the seventh. The 28-year-old is enjoying a big June thus far, slashing .351/.429/.973 with seven homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs across 10 games. Buxton's 18 homers on the season trail only Aaron Judge's 24.