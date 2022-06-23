Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he's hopeful that Buxton (knee) will be ready to rejoin the lineup against the Rockies on Friday or Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Guardians, marking his second absence in a row on account of his sore right knee. Baldelli clarified that Buxton is in a similar spot health-wise as he was a day earlier, with the skipper noting that the star outfielder is not yet able to comfortably swing a bat and run. The Twins believe that Buxton may need only another day or two of rest to move past the knee issue, but the 28-year-old's sketchy track record on the health front means that fantasy managers can't take it as a guarantee he'll be ready to go by the weekend.