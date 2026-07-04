Twins' Byron Buxton: Drives in two in return to lineup

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-4 rout of the Yankees.

Returning to the lineup in center field after missing the prior four games due to a hip issue, Buxton immediately cleared up concerns about his health by ripping an RBI double off the wall in left field in his first plate appearance. The 32-year-old has suited up for 74 of the Twins' 90 contests so far this season, putting him on pace to top 130 games played for the first time since 2017, and he's compiled a .269/.326/.574 slash line with 25 homers, seven steals, 45 RBI and 57 runs.