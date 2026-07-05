Twins' Byron Buxton: Exits early Sunday

Buxton was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the first inning due to an apparent injury, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

After reaching base on an infield single in his first at-bat in the top of the frame, Buxton was thrown out at second on a steal attempt. He saw a streak of 37 consecutive successful steal attempts end as a result, and he may have come away with an injury while he was running to second base. The Twins should provide an update on Buxton's condition later in the day, but he had notably missed four consecutive starts due to a right hip impingement before he returned to the lineup Saturday.