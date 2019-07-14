Twins' Byron Buxton: Exits game after catch

Buxton left Saturday's win after the eighth inning after landing hard on his face while making a catch, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton stayed in the game to finish the inning, but didn't come out for the ninth inning. He didn't appear to suffer an injury, but may have been dazed from the impact of the catch.

More News
Our Latest Stories