Buxton was removed from Monday's game against the Rangers after appearing to tweak his right knee on a swing, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton remained in the game after the swing as he tried to play through the issue, but he was ultimately taken out. The star outfielder struggled with his health since the start of the 2022 campaign, as he needed a few days off at the beginning of the month due an undisclosed injury. Buxton also dealt with a right knee issue earlier in the year, missing time in June due to soreness.