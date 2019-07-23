Twins' Byron Buxton: Has wisdom teeth removed
Buxton (concussion) had his wisdom teeth removed Tuesday, and his return is expected to be delayed as a result, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Buxton appeared to be nearing a return from the 7-day injured list after practicing Sunday, but he'll remain on the shelf for likely the next few days while on the mend from a dental procedure. The Twins still haven't revealed a concrete timetable for the outfielder's return, though they believe Buxton will be back soon.
