Twins' Byron Buxton: Has wisdom teeth removed

Buxton (concussion) had his wisdom teeth removed Tuesday, and his return is expected to be delayed as a result, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton appeared to be nearing a return from the 7-day injured list after practicing Sunday, but he'll remain on the shelf for likely the next few days while on the mend from a dental procedure. The Twins still haven't revealed a concrete timetable for the outfielder's return, though they believe Buxton will be back soon.