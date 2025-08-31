Buxton went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

Buxton opened the scoring in the third inning with a homer off Kyle Hart, his 29th of the season to mark a new career high. It's the fourth homer in four games for Buxton, who's gone 6-for-17 (.353) in that span. Buxton has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Twins -- he's boosted his slash line to .271/.333/.550 with 70 RBI, 81 runs scored and 21 stolen bases across 442 plate appearances.