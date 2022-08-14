Buxton went 0-for-5 with a stolen base, a hit-by-pitch and three strikeouts in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Buxton didn't get much going at the plate Saturday, but he was able to generate a little value in his one trip on base. The steal was his fourth of the year and his second in his last nine games, a span in which he's hit just .233 (7-for-30). Buxton has started each of the last two contests in center field, though he may be due for a rest soon as the Twins continue to manage the oft-injured outfielder's workload. He's slashing .219/.300/.537 with 27 home runs, 49 RBI and 58 runs scored through 85 games this season.