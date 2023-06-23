Buxton went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Thursday's victory over the Red Sox.

Buxton wasn't messing around Thursday, crushing mammoth home runs of 466 and 465 feet, respectively, in each of his first two at-bats. He would not reach base again in the contest, but the damage had already been done as the Twins cruised to a shutout victory to split the series with Boston. After going hitless through his first six games in June, the outfielder is now 5-for-11 with three homers, four RBI and four runs scored over his last three games.