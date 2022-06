Buxton went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

After the center fielder took Gerrit Cole deep twice Thursday, it was Drew Rasmussen's turn to feel Buxton's wrath. The 28-year-old became only the fourth player in Twins history to have consecutive multi-homer games, and Friday's performance continued a power surge that has seen Buxton bat .400 (10-for-25) over his last six games with two doubles, six homers, nine runs and nine RBI.