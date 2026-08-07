Twins' Byron Buxton: Slow recovery from hip issue

Buxton (hip) has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list July 29, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "It's a little slower than what I expected, but I'm starting to pick it up a little more, do a little more things as far as loading, isometrics and weight training stuff, lifting," Buxton said Thursday. "Hopefully, relay that over to the field over a couple of days."

Buxton hit the IL for the second time in less than a month after suffering an aggravation of a right hip impingement, an injury that had been bothering him since mid-May. He received an unspecified injection last week to treat the injury, and he won't be in line to return from the IL when first eligible this weekend. While Buxton is on the shelf, Luke Keaschall will likely continue to serve as the Twins' everyday center fielder, with Alan Roden holding down the strong side of a platoon in right field.