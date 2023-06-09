Thielbar was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right oblique strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielbar just returned from the same injury this past weekend and made just one appearance before evidently suffering a setback. He missed more than a month with the injury the first time around. Josh Winder is taking Thielbar's spot in the bullpen.
