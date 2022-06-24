Thielbar earned a save over the Guardians on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Team saves leader Emilio Pagan wasn't used after throwing 41 pitches and allowing five runs over two innings during the previous two days, and Jhoan Duran -- who has four saves on the campaign -- was deployed against the top of Cleveland's order in the eighth frame. Minnesota thus turned to the southpaw Thielbar to face lefty Andres Gimenez with one out in the ninth, and the latter knocked a two-strike double to move into scoring position. Thielbar was able to bounce back, however, retiring the next two batters to pick up the first save of his big-league career. Despite striking out 33 batters over 25.1 innings this season, Thielbar's 6.04 ERA and 1.42 WHIP make it unlikely that he'll see many more ninth-inning chances moving forward.