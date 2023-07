Thielbar (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Thielbar has been limited to just one appearance since May 3 due to a pair of injured list stints because of a strained right oblique. He's finally game-ready again, though, and should be ready to rejoin the Twins' bullpen following a handful of rehab outings.