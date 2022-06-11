Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.
Gonzalez started a game for the Twins earlier this month, and he will get a chance to make his second big-league appearance of the season Saturday. He tossed just 45 pitches in his first major-league game of the season, so there's no guarantee he goes particularly deep into Saturday's contest.
