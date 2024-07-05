Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that Paddack (arm) is doing well in his rehab program and is expected to start in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Paddack landed on the 15-day injured list June 25 due to right forearm fatigue. It's worth noting that 2024 is the 28-year-old right-hander's first full season of pitching since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2022. Paddack is 5-3 over 15 starts with a 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 70:18 K:BB over 78.1 innings this season. If he does return Monday, he'll face a White Sox team that ranks 29th this season in both batting average (.221) and OPS (.632).