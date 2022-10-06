Sands picked up a four-inning save in Wednesday's 10-1 victory over the White Sox. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out one.

Sands entered the game with Minnesota up 10-0 in the sixth inning, and he pitched well, holding the White Sox to just one unearned run over four innings. The strong effort earned Sands the four-inning save, which was the first of his young career. Through 30.2 innings in the big leagues this season, Sands was 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA and 28 strikeouts.