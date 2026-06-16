Twins' Cole Sands: Still dealing with forearm swelling

Sands underwent an MRI on Friday that showed healing in his injured forearm, though inflammation was still present, MLB.com reports.

The Twins placed Sands on the 15-day injured list May 2 due to what the team described as a mild right forearm strain, resulting in being shut down from throwing for a couple of weeks. He made enough progress to begin a minor-league rehab assignment June 2, only to be returned to Minnesota after his forearm bothered him during his lone appearance with Triple-A St. Paul. While Sands appears to have avoided any sort of major setback, but the Twins will once again have him pause his throwing program to allow the inflammation to dissipate. He now appears unlikely to return from the IL until at least early July.