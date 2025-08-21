Twins' David Festa: Set to throw batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Festa (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
If all goes well he could begin a rehab assignment at some point the following week. Festa went on the 15-day injured list July 23 due to right shoulder inflammation. He later received two anti-inflammatory injections in the shoulder.
More News
-
Twins' David Festa: Gets injections for shoulder•
-
Twins' David Festa: Placed on IL with shoulder issue•
-
Twins' David Festa: Trouble with long ball Monday•
-
Twins' David Festa: Holds Cubs in check for third win•
-
Twins' David Festa: Yields four early runs in loss•
-
Twins' David Festa: Bounces back in second win•