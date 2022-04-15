Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday.

Rodriguez joined the major-league club Wednesday and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in four relief innings against the Dodgers. Although the right-hander was able to preserve some of the team's other bullpen arms with his lengthy outing Wednesday, he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Kyle Garlick's contract was selected by Minnesota.

More News