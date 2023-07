Solano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Solano is on the bench for the fourth time in five games and appears to have lost hold of a regular role at third base. He'll still likely serve as a starting infielder against left-handed pitching, but Kyle Farmer and Willi Castro may be the Twins' preferred options at third base versus right-handed pitching while all of Jorge Polanco (hamstring), Royce Lewis (oblique) and Jose Miranda (shoulder) are on the injured list.