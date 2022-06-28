Pagan (1-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up two runs on a hit and two walks without recording an out as the Twins fell 3-2.

The right-hander entered the game to protect a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, but Pagan walked the first two batters he faced and advanced them both on a wild pitch before Amed Rosario cashed them in with a single. It's noteworthy that Pagan wasn't held back for a potential save situation in the ninth, instead getting the call to face the top of Cleveland's order in the eighth, and given that he's allowed multiple runs in three of his last four appearances while converting just 9-of-14 save chances on the season, time could be running out on his stint as the Twins' closer.