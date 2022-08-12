site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Day off Friday
Sanchez will sit Friday against the Angels, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez has a .794 OPS and one homer in six games so far this August. Sandy Leon will get the start behind the plate in his absence.
