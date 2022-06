Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Sanchez will receive some routine maintenance after he was included in the lineup in five of the Twins' last six games as either a catcher or designated hitter. Ryan Jeffers will get the nod behind the plate Wednesday, while the Twins ease shortstop Carlos Correa (illness) back in as their DH in his first game back from the COVID-19-related injured list.