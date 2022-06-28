Sanchez is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians.

Sanchez was behind the plate for the Twins' 3-2 loss in Game 1, finishing 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Ryan Jeffers will catch starting pitcher Josh Winder in the nightcap, and with Luis Arraez serving as Minnesota's designated hitter, the team won't have a spot in the lineup for Sanchez. The Twins also activated Jorge Polanco (back) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Game 2, and his return could result in Sanchez losing out on more opportunities to DH on his non-catching days.