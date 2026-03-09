The Twins optioned Mendez to Double-A Wichita on Monday.

Mendez is already in his third organization after previously being traded away by the Brewers and Phillies and is entering his first season as a member of a 40-man roster, after the Twins opted to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter. The 22-year-old outfielder will head back to Wichita to begin the 2026 campaign but could be in line for a quick promotion to Triple-A St. Paul after he slashed a blistering .324/.461/.450 in 33 games for the Double-A club upon coming over in a July 31 deal that sent Harrison Bader to Philadelphia.