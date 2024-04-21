Duran (oblique) will report to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 26-year-old progressed to facing live batters Friday and has now been cleared for game action. Duran will likely require at least a few appearances with St. Paul before joining the Twins, and he could be activated before the end of April. It remains to be seen if manager Rocco Baldelli will ease Duran into high-leverage work or if the right-hander will immediately reclaim the closer role once reistated.