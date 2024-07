Duran struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Duran got the last three outs, completing a stretch of 4.2 innings of one-hit ball from the Twins' bullpen. This was also Duran's eighth consecutive scoreless outing, a span in which he's collected four saves and two wins. The closer has a 2.93 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 30.2 innings while converting 15 of 16 save chances and adding four holds this season.