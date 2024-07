Duran picked up the save in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox, striking out a pair in a perfect ninth inning.

Duran's held opponents scoreless in his last seven appearances, striking out seven while notching three saves in that span. Overall, the right-hander's ERA is down to 3.03 with a 0.98 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 29.2 innings this year.