Duran fired a clean inning while striking out a batter en route to his 11th save of the season in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Duran was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the 10th inning and was flawless in doing so. He sits in the middle of the pack with 11 saves on the year but has been the shutdown guy the Twins need in the back end of their bullpen, especially with Jorge Lopez (personal) currently away from the team. The 25-year-old Duran now boasts a 1.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB in 31 innings thus far.