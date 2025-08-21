Urena is slated to start Thursday's game against the Athletics at Target Field.

After tossing 5.2 scoreless innings in bulk relief in his most recent appearance last Friday against Detroit, Urena will pick up his third start as a member of the Twins in the series finale versus the Athletics. Urena has pitched in the majors with four different teams in 2025, logging a 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB in 31 innings across stops with the Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers and Twins.