Topa recorded the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees, striking out one and allowing one hit and no walks in two scoreless innings.

Topa finished off the Yankees to net his second save of the season, working multiple frames for the first time since July 26 versus the Nationals. The 34-year-old right-hander is operating in tandem with Cole Sands for Minnesota's closer gig after the Twins shipped out Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax at the trade deadline, though Sands has given up five runs over six appearances this month. Topa, on the other hand, has pitched seven shutout frames to open August, improving his ERA to 3.55 and his WHIP to 1.30 to go with a 44:13 K:BB for the year.