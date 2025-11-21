The Twins and Topa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Topa had been viewed as a non-tender candidate, but he will stick around and could be a high-leverage reliever again on Twins team unlikely to make any big offseason bullpen additions. The righty held a 3.90 ERA and 49:18 K:BB over 60 innings in 2025, posting a 46.7 percent groundball rate along the way.