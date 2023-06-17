Maeda (triceps) gave up one run over 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and four walks Friday in his fourth rehab outing for Triple-A St. Paul.

He threw 81 pitches as he continues to work his way back after being sidelined in late April due to a right triceps strain. The Twins elected to go with a bullpen game Saturday rather than activate him from the injured list, so Minnesota may not be in a hurry to add Maeda to the major league roster. He may need to make several more starts as Triple-A until he's able to pitch five innings or more.