Maeda will be shut down for 3-7 days after being diagnosed with a right triceps strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Maeda suffered the injury during Wednesday's start against the Yankees and will be placed on the injured list. The good news is the arm issue is unrelated to his previous Tommy John surgery and will be treated as a muscle strain. Still, it has the potential to keep him sidelined several weeks. Bailey Ober is taking Maeda's spot in the Twins' rotation.