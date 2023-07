Maeda did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over three innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Maeda has been wildly inconsistent in limited action this year. The right-hander was coming off a seven-inning, one-run performance on July 4. However, the former Dodger's 5.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP show that he has not been reliable. Maeda's next start is tentatively scheduled to be on Wednesday against the Mariners.