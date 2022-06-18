site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-kyle-garlick-making-progress-in-rehab-games | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Making progress in rehab games
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garlick (hamstring) is 1-for-5 in his first two games for Triple-A St. Paul during a rehab stint. The Twins will decide his next step after he plays Saturday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It sounds like Garlick will be activated from the injured list after the weekend if all goes well.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read