Arraez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Arraez flashed a little power by going deep off Rangers starter Martin Perez in the bottom of the first inning. Arraez remains the clear frontrunner to win the 2022 AL batting title and is slashing an incredible .335/.400/.448 in 397 at-bats this year. His seven home runs are a career high and a nice bonus on top of elite contact hitting skills.