Arraez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

This was Arraez's fourth three-hit effort in his last five games as he continues to excel at making good contact. He's added two of his four steals this season in that short span. The 25-year-old's surge has lifted his slash line to .337/.402/.446 with six home runs, 37 RBI and 61 runs scored through 100 contests this year.