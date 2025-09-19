The Twins placed Wallner on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a strained right oblique.

Wallner was removed from Wednesday's game with right back spasms and wasn't part of Friday's lineup due to the issue. He'll now head to the injured list with what's being called a right oblique strain. The Twins are eliminated from postseason eligibility, meaning Wallner won't be able to return in 2025. He'll end the season with a .202/.311/.464 slash line and 22 home runs across 392 plate appearances. Dashawn Keirsey was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.